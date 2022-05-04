UN Security Council to Address Food Security in May

On May 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair an open debate on the nexus between the Ukrainian conflict and food insecurity.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will discuss food security and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in May, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, also council president for the month, said on Tuesday.

The council's program for May features an open debate on "the nexus between armed conflict and food insecurity," as well as a briefing on the risks and benefits of using technology in the maintenance of peace and security, Thomas-Greenfield pointed out.

Recalling that the link between conflict and food security was discussed during her previous council presidency in March 2021, she mentioned that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair an open debate on May 19.

On May 23, the UNSC will hold a briefing on technology and security. "This is a new and important focus of the council," she said, noting that it is long past time for it to fully grapple with the impact of digital technology on the maintenance of international peace and security.

The number of people facing acute food insecurity has more than doubled since 2019 - from 135 million to 276.



Unless the necessary resources are made available, many lives and hard-earned development gains will be lost. https://t.co/fmj7f4Y8PT



pic.twitter.com/Sw9lqA1n2e — Melissa Fleming ���� (@MelissaFleming) April 30, 2022

In addition to these two major events, the Council will continue to be concerned about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, with a briefing scheduled on Thursday and potentially more to follow.

On May 20, 27 and 31, the UNSC will hold meetings on Syria's humanitarian, chemical weapons and political files respectively, Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that an annual debate on the protection of civilians will be held on May 25.

On May 18, on the eve of the council's open debate, the U.S. will convene a ministerial-level global food security call to action event at the UN Headquarters in New York. UN Secretary Antonio Guterres will speak at the open debate on conflict and food security.