UN Security Council Fails to Adopt Resolution on DPRK Sanctions

"We call on the Security Council to play an active role in providing humanitarian and anti-epidemic assistance to the DPRK, rather than creating obstacles," the Chinese ambassador said.

On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to adopt a resolution aimed to impose new sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The draft, which won the approval of 13 UNSC members, was vetoed by China and Russia.

"It is the consistent belief of China that the Security Council resolutions on the DPRK are an integral whole and should be implemented in a comprehensive, complete, and accurate manner," said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"The countries concerned should not place one-sided emphasis on the implementation of sanctions alone, but should also work to promote a political solution and ease sanctions where appropriate."

In the current situation, additional sanctions against the DPRK will not help resolve the problem, but only lead to more negative effects and escalation of confrontation, the Chinese ambassador pointed out, adding that additional sanctions will also have a greater humanitarian impact, especially against the backdrop of emerging COVID-19 in the country.

Americans & South Koreans mobilize warplanes and fire off several surface-to-surface missiles following the latest weapons test by the North



North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile#US #SouthKorea #NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/9sVG5aeJYM — �� Sarwar �� (@ferozwala) May 25, 2022

Under the current circumstances, the Council should consider what is really impeding peace and stability on the peninsula, and should be concerned about the real livelihood difficulties facing the DPRK people, so as to inject impetus to resolving the peninsula issue.

"We call on the Security Council to play an active role in providing humanitarian and anti-epidemic assistance to the DPRK, rather than creating obstacles. Regrettably, China's reasonable proposal was rejected. Under these circumstances, we had no choice but to vote against the draft resolution," Zhang said.

China once again called the U.S. side to seriously reflect on its policy towards the DPRK, adhere to the general direction of political settlement, take meaningful actions to respond to the legitimate and reasonable concerns of the DPRK, and create conditions for the de-escalation of the situation and the resumption of dialogue and negotiations.