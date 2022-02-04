UN Security Council Calls for Functional Lebanese Government

The Lebanese government was asked for normal functioning in order to carry out imperious reforms and hold elections.

Regarding the Council of Ministers of Lebanon meeting, which took place on Jan. 24, members of the United Nations Security Council noted that it is needed to get back to its regular meetings.

It is urgent that the council members urgently allocate an appropriate budget for 2022 to make possible the quick conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The needed implementation of tangible reforms, which were previously outlined, was also highlighted by the Council. Such reforms will not only help the Lebanese population, but as well they will contribute to ensuring adequate international support.

The council members remarked that it is fundamental to guarantee transparency and inclusion in the elections to be held on May 15, 2022, by means of the participation of women as candidates and voters. The need to provide the Supervisory Commission for Elections with adequate resources to initiate the nomination of candidates was remarked too.

UN special coordinator for Lebanon says UN will keep reminding UN security council about Lokman Slim's death. pic.twitter.com/BuwiFMwwdM — Sunniva Rose (@Sunniva_Rose) February 3, 2022

The recent incidents in the area of operations of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were condemned. An investigation of the Lebanese authorities in this regard was also demanded.

UNIFIL staff should be safe and free of movement without any impediment, said the Council.

They stressed that all Lebanese parties must carry out a tangible policy to avoid any external conflicts.