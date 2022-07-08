UN Regrets Murder of Former Japanese Prime Minister

On Friday, UN Secretary-General expressed his mourning for the death of former Japan's Prime Minister.

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, commented on how deplorable the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was. He described the event as an act that profoundly shocked that country.

Guterres sent his condolences to Abe's family, the people and Government of Japan through a statement. He labeled the example of the Japanese politician as a staunch defender of multilateralism. The UN Secretary-General continued to say that he was a respected leader and supporter of the organization.

The UN top official added that the former Japanese PM was very involved in promoting peace and security, calling for the Sustainable Development Goals and advocating for universal health coverage.

The diplomat continued to stress the Prime Minister's long service in the post of his country, from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020, saying that he had devoted himself to reviving his country's economy and serving the people of Japan.

I’m deeply saddened by the horrific killing of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan.



I had the privilege of knowing him for years & will always remember his collegiality & commitment to multilateralism.



My condolences to his family, and the people & Government of Japan. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 8, 2022

According to reports, the 67-year-old Prime Minister was shot while giving a speech near Yamato Saidaiji station.

The speech was in support of candidates for the Liberal Democratic Party, in light of the upcoming elections to renew the upper house of the Japanese parliament scheduled for next Sunday.