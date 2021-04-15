    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

UN Promotes Funding Appeal for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Ash fall is seen covering the Argyle International Airport, as a result of explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

    Ash fall is seen covering the Argyle International Airport, as a result of explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. | Photo: Twitter/@SVGAirports

Published 15 April 2021 (3 hours 19 minutes ago)
Opinion

The eruption has affected over 20 percent of the island's population. According to the official, the UN has assisted at least 20 000 displaced residents and 6 000 in more vulnerable conditions. 
 

The United Nations (UN) will launch a funding appeal to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following the La Soufriere volcano eruption, regional officials reported on Thursday.

RELATED:

Volcanic Eruption Leaves St. Vincent Without Clean Water

"We are about to initiate the UN funding appeal and response plan to support the humanitarian response, but also the early recovery for the next six months," the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean Didier Trebucq said.

The eruption has affected over 20 percent of the island's population. According to the official, the UN has assisted at least 20 000 displaced residents and 6 000 in more vulnerable conditions.

The authorities remarked that accessing drinking water and shelter management are the top priorities. On Thursday, the UN Central Emergency response fund announced an allocation of $1 million to tackle the main island's crisis the other nine affected.

Tags

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Volcano eruption

People

Didier Trebucq

Prensa Latina, United Nations
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.