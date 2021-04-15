UN Promotes Funding Appeal for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The eruption has affected over 20 percent of the island's population. According to the official, the UN has assisted at least 20 000 displaced residents and 6 000 in more vulnerable conditions.

The United Nations (UN) will launch a funding appeal to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following the La Soufriere volcano eruption, regional officials reported on Thursday.

"We are about to initiate the UN funding appeal and response plan to support the humanitarian response, but also the early recovery for the next six months," the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean Didier Trebucq said.

The @UNBdosandOECS scales up its support to Saint Vincent with $1 Million humanitarian assistance to most vulnerable in shelters and else with water, sanitation & hygiene as well as cash transfers. @UNICEFECA @WFP & @PAHOCaribbean deployed. @ComradeRalph @cdemacu @UNReliefChief https://t.co/dy5Z5bAS2L — Didier Trebucq (@dtrebucq) April 15, 2021

The eruption has affected over 20 percent of the island's population. According to the official, the UN has assisted at least 20 000 displaced residents and 6 000 in more vulnerable conditions.

The authorities remarked that accessing drinking water and shelter management are the top priorities. On Thursday, the UN Central Emergency response fund announced an allocation of $1 million to tackle the main island's crisis the other nine affected.