UN Personnel Evacuated to Red Sea Port From Sudanese Capital

The United Nations has set up a hub in Port Sudan, where a core team of UN staff will lead humanitarian operations in the country.

On Monday, about 700 United Nations, international NGOs, embassy staff and their dependents have reached Port Sudan on the Red Sea by road.

Dozens of international staff have already been evacuated from El Geneina and Zalingei to neighboring Chad while other operations are ongoing or planned, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres.

"The Secretary-General's Special Representative Volker Perthes will remain in Sudan and will continue to work toward a resolution to the current crisis and returning to the UN-mandated tasks," Haq said, adding that the UN is also taking necessary measures to protect Sudanese staff members and their families and is exploring every possible avenue to support them.

Perthes said the United Nations presence was adjusted in light of the security situation. But he said there is no plan or thinking of the UN leaving Sudan.

Departure of diplomats and foreign citizens from Sudan.



An EU foreign policy official said more than 1,000 EU citizens were evacuated from Sudan over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m3HgKGk3Qk — Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 24, 2023

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it is deeply concerned about the impact of the fighting between two factions of the Sudanese military because there are acute shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel, and limited access to communications and electricity.

"There have been additional reports of looting of humanitarian supplies and warehouses. The UN and partners continue to call on the parties to respect humanitarian personnel and assets," OCHA stressed, adding that the fighting has displaced civilians in Khartoum, Northern, Blue Nile, North Kordofan, North Darfur, West Darfur and South Darfur states.

In areas where intense fighting has hampered humanitarian operations, the United Nations is reducing its footprint.

Dos diplomáticos venezolanos acreditados en Sudán: el Embajador Deiby Colmenares y el Primer Secretario Rafael Arrundell llegaron hoy a Madrid, gracias al apoyo brindado por las autoridades españolas. Tras su evacuación, no hay registro de más connacionales en territorio sudanés pic.twitter.com/nywPdIdkQ2 — Embajada de Venezuela en España (@EmbaVEespana) April 24, 2023

The tweet reads, "Two Venezuelan diplomats accredited in Sudan, Ambassador Deiby Colmenares and First Secretary Rafael Arrundell, arrived in Madrid today, thanks to the support provided by the Spanish authorities. After their evacuation, there is no record of any more compatriots in Sudanese territory."

The United Nations and partners continue to deliver whenever and wherever feasible, OCHA said, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners delivered fuel to one of the main hospitals in Khartoum. The WHO said it stands ready to deploy additional emergency medical supplies, such as blood bags, trauma and emergency health kits.

OCHA said that humanitarian needs in Sudan were at record levels even before the fighting erupted, with some 15.8 million people -- about a third of the population -- requiring humanitarian assistance.

Deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces broke out on April 15, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands.