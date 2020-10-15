UN: Parties To Yemen Conflict To Protect Women From Violence

"In Yemen, as in all sub situations, women have worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes, always below the radar to stop the war, reduce violence, release detainees and build back peace. They do this against all odds with a courage we can only imagine and often under circumstances which threaten their lives, their livelihoods and their families," says UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Thursday called on all Yemeni parties to the conflict to take special measures to protect women and girls and human rights defenders from all kinds of violence and threats.

"Twenty years ago, this Council passed Resolution 1325, the landmark resolution on women, peace, and security recognizing women's contributions to peace, as well as the disproportionate effects of armed conflict on women and girls," the envoy told the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen, urging "all parties to the conflict in Yemen to take special measures, of course, to protect women and girls and human rights defenders from all kinds of violence and threats."

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (on the screen) briefs the Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen at the UN headquarters in New York on Oct. 15, 2020. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

"In Yemen, as in all sub situations, women have worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes, always below the radar to stop the war, reduce violence, release detainees and build back peace. They do this against all odds with a courage we can only imagine and often under circumstances which threaten their lives, their livelihoods, and their families," he said.

The envoy expressed the hope that all parties concerned will heed the calls of Yemeni women "for a just and equitable peace, not just a peace."

"I call on them to strengthen the meaningful participation of women, including by ensuring at least 30 percent in their negotiating delegations. I remind all of us of the extraordinary record in the national dialogue in Yemen of such participation when Yemen was an icon of female participation in national dialogues," the envoy noted.

Nicolas De Riviere (L), the French permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks with Christoph Heusgen, German permanent representative to the United Nations, during the Security Council meeting on Yemen's situation at the UN headquarters in New York, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Evan Schneider/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1325 on women and peace and security on Oct. 31, 2000. The resolution reaffirms women's important role in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response, and post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

The resolution urges all actors to increase women's participation and incorporate gender perspectives in all UN peace and security efforts. It also calls on all parties to the conflict to take special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, particularly rape and other forms of sexual abuse, in armed conflict situations.