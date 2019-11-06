UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Chief Quits Amid Misconduct Probe

The report described that top officials in the agency practiced “nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority, for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent, and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives”.

The head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees Pierre Krähenbühl has resigned effective immediately Wednesday after initial findings in an internal inquiry regarding accusations of serious ethical abuses of power including nepotism and retaliation, according to a confidential and internal ethics report.

"A short while ago, UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Pierre Krahenbuhl, informed the Secretary-General that he was resigning, effective immediately," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday after an internal probe confirmed such “management issues.”

The first report, published back in July, described that top officials in the agency practiced “nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority, for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent, and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives”.

UNRWA’s top chief was accused of appointing as an adviser, a woman with whom he was romantically involved, both of them traveled around the world in business class.

Another staff member not named was accused of manipulating the system in order to find well-paid jobs for her spouse, while another official whose identity has not been revealed neither, was described in the review as acting like a “gangster.”

The "inner circle" was made up of Deputy Commissioner-General Sandra Mitchell, who resigned from her post in late July; Chief of Staff Hakam Shahwan, who left the agency in early July; and Senior Adviser to the Commissioner-General Maria Mohammedi.

UNRWA CEO Pierre Krahenbuhl abused power, had affair with employee, flew her worldwide in Business Class.



Who funds this?

���� EU $179 Million

���� Germany $177M

���� UK $93M

���� Sweden $65M

���� Norway $36M

���� Swiss $28M

���� Canada $27M

���� Netherlands $23M

���� Spain $19M

���� Australia $16M

Soon after receiving the report, the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services launched an investigation.

The probe concluded that the individuals' alleged conduct presents "an enormous risk to the reputation of the UN" and said that "their immediate removal should be carefully considered.”

UNRWA was created in 1949 with the goal of supporting and protecting the Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled from their homes in the aftermath of the 1948’s Nakba.

The agency works at providing education, health care, and social services to the refugees and their descendants. It employs about 30,000 people, mostly Palestinians, but it has been threatened with closure after the Trump administration decided to cut financial aid, slashing US$300 million in annual donations in 2018.

On July 31, the Netherlands and Switzerland temporarily ceased their financial aid to the agency citing the ethical inquiry, a decision that pushed the organization into further financial strains. As of August UNRWA needed US$150 million in donations to keep it operating until the end of this year.