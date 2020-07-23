New UN Report Offer New Ideas For Covid-19 Recovery

Leading experts offer new ideas for sustainable COVID-19 recovery in a new publication issued by the UN.

A new volume of policy briefs issued by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) on Wednesday contains recommendations to guide recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN officials, Nobel laureates and eminent academic experts and thinkers are offering fresh new ideas in the document that calls for a structural transformation of the economy and highlights the need for better fiscal cooperation, more digital access and sustainable management of natural resources.

The volume, “Recover Better: Economic and Social Challenges and Opportunities,” provides outside-the-box thinking and new solutions to some of this era’s most pressing tests.

The newly released report contains a collection of seven expert-written essays from members of the United Nations High-level Advisory Board on Economic and Social Affairs (HLAB) that offers new guidance for rebuilding societies in a fairer, more inclusive way, complementing the broader recommendations of the Secretary-General regarding shared responsibility and global solidarity in responding to the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19.

��JUST LAUNCHED!�� In new volume, High-Level Advisory Board shares fresh ideas on how to #RecoverBetter after #COVID19.



They call for:

☑️ Better tax cooperation ��

☑️ Improved digital access ��

☑️ Sustainable natural resource management ��



Learn more ��https://t.co/pDl7aA0b9c — UN DESA (@UNDESA) July 22, 2020

Earlier this month, the UN’s annual stocktaking report on progress across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals showed that it is the world’s poorest and most vulnerable who are being hit the hardest by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An estimated 71 million people are expected to be pushed back into extreme poverty in 2020 – the first rise in global poverty since 1998.

The observations and recommendations outlined in “Recover Better” can inform COVID-19 responses so that countries build back better and avoid returning to a pre-pandemic pathway. Some of which offer region-specific suggestions.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Liu Zhenmin, said these chapters represent ‘deep dives’ into various areas and differ in the topics that they cover. There is a shared message that stands out: the United Nations can play an essential role in addressing global challenges and advancing sustainable development.