UN: Message of Hope on the 76th Anniversary of Its Founding

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched a call to unite around the values of the organization: peace, development, human rights and opportunities for all people.

This October 24 marks the 76th anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the Charter of the United Nations.

"Covid-19, conflicts, hunger, poverty, and the climate emergency remind us that our world is far from perfect, but also make it clear that solidarity is the only way forward," said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, in a statement celebrating the occasion.

"The United Nations was born 76 years ago as a ray of hope, when humanity was trying to leave behind the horrors of a catastrophic conflict, such as the Second World War," said the organization's leader.

76 years ago, the United Nations was created as a vehicle of hope for a world emerging from the shadow of catastrophic conflict.



Today, the women & men of the @UN carry this hope forward around the globe.



— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 24, 2021

About the date marking the anniversary of the UN Charter, Guterres stated that "we need to unite to face the great challenges and move forward to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being on October 24, 1945.

On October 24th, we celebrated #UNDay - 76th Anniversary of the UN Charter entering into force. Its purposes & principles remain timeless, universal - indispensable.



Those supporting the UN Charter as the cornerstone of the international law say - #UNCharterIsOurRules! �� pic.twitter.com/KkqfutncsI — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) October 25, 2021

"We must ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible," the UN head said. And added, "…guaranteeing and upholding the rights and dignity of all people, especially the poorest and most disadvantaged, girls and women, and children and young people."

In the text, Guterres stresses that "the work of the organization is about ending the conflicts that plague our world, while making bold climate commitments to save our planet, and honoring those commitments."

"And building more inclusive, networked and effective global governance, as detailed in my recent report, Our Common Agenda," he detailed.

"The values that have driven the Charter of the United Nations for the past seventy-six years — peace, development, human rights and opportunity for all people - have no expiration date," he concluded.