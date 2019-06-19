UN Human Rights Delegate Visits Venezuela On Gov’t Invitation

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has arrived in Venezuela following an invitation from President Nicolas Maduro. Bachelet arrives as the Bolivarian government deepens cooperation with international organisations such as the Red Cross and the UN.

President Maduro invited the human rights commissioner in November 2018 and has already received 5 representatives from Bachelets office prior to her arrival. Venezuela hopes the visit will bring to light the effects of the U.S. economic blockade that the Bolivarian government considers to be a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and human rights.

The visit comes amid a tense political atmosphere of opposition coup attempts and five years of the U.S. economic blockade aimed at strangling the Bolivarian country.

Figures show that the economic damage arising directly from the economic war amount to over $24 billion, as well as over $5 billion of public money that is being held hostage by international banks. The loss of these large sums has limited the ability of the government to buy medicines and invest in Venezuela’s productive capacity. A recent report by the economists Mark Weisbrot and Jefferey Sachs showed that 40,000 Venezuelans have died as a result of the economic damage wrought by US sanctions. Venezuela’s government will argue that this constitutes a grave violation of human rights on the part of the U.S.

Bachelet's visit also comes as the Bolivarian government steps up its cooperation with international bodies. Venezuela has increased its work with the UN to ensure respect for human rights and for partnership in helping to protect the most vulnerable sectors of the population from the effects of the US economic war. Venezuela has also been working with the International Red Cross to deliver humanitarian aid to the population under economic siege, the most recent delivery was on Tuesday, when 24 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were delivered through coordination with the Bolivarian government. President Maduro has also worked with China and Russia to deliver large shipments of humanitarian aid.

As President Maduro welcomes the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, the opposition is embroiled in a corruption scandal involving the diversion of funds from the ‘Venezuela Aid Live” concert and other sources, into private bank accounts by senior Guaido representatives in the Colombian border town of Cucuta.