UN Human Rights Body Urges to "Start Dismantling Racism"

According to the latest report presented by Bachelet on Monday, at least 190 people of African descent worldwide have died due to police brutality in the last decade, the majority in the U.S.

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet urged countries on Monday to "start dismantling racism" as systemic racism is largely present in police forces across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

"I am calling on all states to stop denying and start dismantling racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent, and to confront past legacies and deliver redress," the official said.

We need transformative change to dismantle systemic racism and police brutality against Africans and people of African descent. Victims have a right to accountability and redress. #FightRacism pic.twitter.com/l27WbvizTK — Michelle Bachelet (@mbachelet) March 19, 2021

According to the latest report presented by Bachelet on Monday, at least 190 people of African descent worldwide have died due to police brutality in the last decade, the majority in the U.S.

Moreover, the authorities explained that any responsible were not held to account in all cases but George Floyd´s death. The UN body advises the creation of national reparation and victims compensation programs.