UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Says Not to Seek 2d Term

Michelle Bachelet assumed her functions as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sept. 1, 2018 and her term is due to end at the end of August.

On Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she would not be seeking a second term as High Commissioner.

"Today, I briefed the Human Rights Council, my last session as High Commissioner. I will not be seeking a second term for personal reasons," she said after she delivered her report to the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, which will last until July 8.

"It is time to go back to Chile and be with family. I urge States to identify common ground to achieve solutions to our shared human rights challenges," she stated.

Bachelet was twice president of Chile, first between 2006 and 2010 and then between 2014 and 2018. From 2010 to 2013, she headed UN Women, an organization dedicated to promoting women's empowerment and gender equality.

Once her second presidential term ended, the United Nations Antonio Guterres proposed Bachelet as High Commissioner for Human Rights, for which she received the support of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) was established in 1993 and Bachelet is the seventh Commissioner.