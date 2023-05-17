UN G. Assembly Declares Nov 26 World Sustainable Transport Day

"...The commemoration shall entail various activities, including education sessions and events..."

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution concerning the designation of November 26 as the annual commemoration of World Sustainable Transport Day.

The resolution extends an invitation to all member states of the United Nations, UN affiliated organizations, regional as well as international organizations, and civil society to participate in celebrating World Sustainable Transport Day.

The commemoration shall entail various activities, including education sessions and events which are geared towards improving the public's understanding of sustainable transport.

Some of the key objectives, which shall be emphasized in such activities each year, are: enhancing intermodal transport connectivity, advocating for environmentally friendly transportation, establishing socially inclusive transport infrastructure, and other aspects of transport sustainability.

The Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, with collaboration from its regional economic commissions, was cordially invited to oversee the commemoration of World Sustainable Transport Day.

The General Assembly requested the President of the General Assembly to contemplate the organization of a high-level convocation, spanning half of a day, in New York within the succeeding session of the General Assembly, with the objective of fostering cooperation in sustainable transport.

According to the UN, the resolution highlights the significance of sustainable, low-emission, and energy-efficient means of transportation to effectively address climate change through mitigation and adaptation, as well as towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, the UN it emphasizes the pivotal role of long-term strategies coupled with multi-stakeholder partnerships in enabling the delivery of such sustainable transportation modes.