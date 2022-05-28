UN Expects Colombian Elections To Be Free of Violence

In a communiqué, the United Nations valued Colombia's democratic tradition and its institutional solidity, including that of its electoral system.

The United Nations Organization in Colombia expressed on Friday its confidence that the electoral day of next May 29 will be carried out in a participatory and inclusive manner, in an atmosphere of respect and free of violence.

In the communiqué, the multilateral organization added that it expects Sunday's presidential elections to guarantee the political rights of citizens and their representatives, as well as the principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

Around 39 million Colombians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president, a decision for which polls show the leftist Gustavo Petro, of the Pacto Histórico coalition, as the favorite.

Judging by the polls, Petro will not reach the votes to win in the first round, which would take the decision to the second round of elections scheduled for June 19 with either the right-wing Federico Gutierrez or the populist independent Rodolfo Hernandez, who are following him in the polls.

Colombia, a country that calls for an end to systematic political violence, is currently experiencing a historic moment, and for the first time, a leftist candidate could become the country's president #ColombiaDecide #Colombia https://t.co/D7jbB5Sqgf — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 27, 2022

In order to be elected in the first round, the candidate must obtain half plus one of the total valid votes, otherwise a second round will be held between the two candidates with the highest number of votes.

The presidential candidate who obtains the victory in these decisive elections will govern for a period of four years without the right to reelection.

Over 39 million citizens will go to the polls this Sunday, and it was announced that at least 27 international organizations will monitor the elections on May 29, when Colombians will choose their president and vice president for the period 2022-2026.