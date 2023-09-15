UN Envoy Praises Unity of Libyans Against Flood

Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives (parliament) decided to allocate 10 billion dinars (2.06 billion U.S. dollars) to help deal with the flood aftermath.

On Thursday, Abdoulaye Bathily, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, said that the Libyan people "have set a great example of unity, compassion and resilience" in the face of the devastating flood disaster triggered by Hurricane Daniel.

"Today, I see one united Libya, no east, west, or south. I urge all Libyan authorities and institutions to continue coordinating their response efforts," Bathily tweeted.

Mohieddin Monji, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, said that on Thursday the ministry sent field hospitals and medical professionals to eastern Libya to detect and contain any possible diseases in the flood-hit areas.

Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives (parliament) decided to allocate 10 billion dinars (2.06 billion U.S. dollars) to help deal with the flood aftermath.

Libya needs our help.



I call on the international community to ensure that the Government and people of #Libya receive the critical support they need to recover and rebuild.



Let us rise to this moment and demonstrate full solidarity and support. pic.twitter.com/4G5j8kJAyV — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) September 16, 2023

Moreover, since the storm hit, the Libyans have been sending large quantities of basic relief materials and civilian volunteers to the disaster zone.

Osama Ali, spokesperson of the Emergency Department of the Ministry of Health, told Xinhua on Wednesday that over 5,500 died, over 7,000 were injured and over 10,000 people have been reported missing in eastern Libya due to the hurricane-triggered floods.

The final death toll could not be determined yet as the body recovery work was still underway, Osama said.