UN Denounces Destruction of Homes and Schools in Gaza

Israeli military violence is affecting the control of the pandemic as two million Palestinians living in Gaza have less access to water and health services.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday reported that Israeli missiles have destroyed or damaged over 200 homes and 31 educational facilities in the Gaza Strip.

"We are alarmed by the escalating conflict between the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel. The number of casualties continues to rise on both sides and the civilian population is suffering," OCHOA spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

Israeli military violence is also affecting the control of the COVID-19 pandemic as two million Palestinians living in Gaza have less access to water, sanitation, and health services.

In this regard, Laerke pointed out that the number of diagnostic tests has been drastically reduced and people are unable to reach medical centers safely to access treatments and vaccinations.

As usual, and despite being the aggressor and the side which initiated the current cycle of bloodshed, #Israel plays the victim. There has never been a consensus to resist the Israeli crimes in #Gaza as it is today. pic.twitter.com/Z4GRUrSZUc — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 14, 2021

He said hundreds of people are seeking food and shelter in schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The concentration of many people in these locations, however, increases the risk of an accelerated increase in COVID-19 cases.

In addition, the closure of the borders with Israel has led to fuel shortages, which are trying to be compensated by electricity cuts of up to twelve hours a day.

The United Nations recalled that international law obliges the country occupying a territory to avoid aggression against civilians and allow humanitarian groups access to the affected area.