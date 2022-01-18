UN Demands Sudanese Military to Cease Attacks on Journalists

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) denounced that the military dictatorship has killed 71 people and injured over 2,200 citizens since October 2021.

On Tuesday, the Spokesperson for Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Ravina Shamdasani demanded Sudan’s de facto government cease its attacks on journalists.

On Saturday, the Sudanese dictatorship withdrew the accreditation of the Al Jazeera Mubasher channel, accusing it of "broadcasting harmful content" to the Sudanese population during its coverage of the protests.

On January 13, the Sudanese armed forces also entered the office of the Al Araby channel in the capital city Khartoum and arbitrarily detained four of its employees while they were covering a protest from the roof of the building.

"We call on the Sudanese authorities to stop targeting journalists, to ensure that the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fully respected... Journalists and media organizations should be able to go about their crucial work freely and safe from any harassment and intimidation," Shamdasani said.

Interesting to note that more than 25% of injuries in the #Sudan protests come from people being hit by tear gas canisters, suggesting that it is being used intentionally to inflict bodily harm and not to disperse crowds in violation of international standards. pic.twitter.com/HJLHFRHqiw — Awad Aljied (@ALJIED) January 18, 2022

“We repeat our call on the Sudanese authorities to immediately cease the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force – including the use of live ammunition – against peaceful protesters... There needs to be thorough, prompt, independent investigations and the authorities have a duty to ensure that perpetrators of human rights violations are brought to justice,” she added.

The Central Committee Of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) denounced that the military dictatorship has killed 71 people and injured over 2,200 citizens since October 25, 2021, when the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan carried out a coup d'état, declared a state of emergency, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

On Monday, the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) also confirmed that at least seven protesters were killed and dozens injured during the demonstrations in the capital city. Mass protests took place in Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule in the country.