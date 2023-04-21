On Thursday, the United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was commemorated in Cuba with outdoor events at the Confucius Institute. In an address to the audience, the Chinese Ambassador to Cuba, Ma Hui, emphasized the role of language as a conduit for cultural exchange and a means to promote intercommunication among nations.

The ambassador iterated that Mandarin Chinese has increasingly gained interest on a global scale.

The activities were conducted in an open-air setting and encompassed showcases of the Chinese calligraphic and painting art forms, a display of traditional games, a workshop on Chinese traditional medicine embroidery, and a presentation on the cultural significance of the Chinese tea ceremony.

According to Yorbelis Rosell, the director of the institute, the activities serve as a means of fostering the dissemination and acquisition of the Chinese language within the community.

Andy Vermaut shares:UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Cuba: HAVANA, April 21 (Xinhua) --- The United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was celebrated on Thursday in Cuba with outdoor activities at the Confucius Institute here.



… https://t.co/eQP0ajogkv Thank you. pic.twitter.com/NkLrLDFQxM — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) April 21, 2023

"We are very happy about the results we have achieved so far," she said. "Our students are making huge progress in Chinese language learning."

One of the attendees was Pablo Leandro Manso, a sophomore studying the Chinese language who aspires to travel to China in the foreseeable future.

"Chinese is the world's most spoken language and China plays an essential role in the international arena," he said. "Learning Chinese is investing in the future."

The upsurge in the investigation of the Chinese language and culture in Cuba can be attributed to the efforts of civil society organizations and establishments, such as the Confucius Institute. The latter has witnessed the graduation of an immense number of students since its inception in 2009.

To Elisabeth Torres the acquisition of proficiency in the Chinese language has turn out to be both an exhilarating and formidable endeavor. "The Chinese language is as difficult as it is beautiful. That is why I love it so much," she expressed.

Since 2010, the United Nations Chinese Language Day has been commemorated annually on April 20th. This observance serves to honor the language's significant global contributions, as well as to promote its acquisition among a wider population.