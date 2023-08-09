UN Chief Welcomes Reopening of Syrian Border

The consent reaffirmed by Syria provides a basis for the UN and its partners to lawfully conduct cross-border humanitarian operations through Bab al-Hawa.

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres welcomed the reopening of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for aid delivery into northwest Syria.

The UN Security Council in July failed to re-authorize the cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism through Bab al-Hawa on the Turkish border.

Syria had since offered to grant permission for aid delivery through the border crossing. The United Nations was in talks with Damascus over the details of the permission.

"The secretary-general welcomes the understanding reached on Monday by the United Nations and the government of Syria on the continued use for the next six months of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to millions of people in need in Northwest Syria," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for Guterres.

The agreement was a result of engagement between UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths and the Syrian government for the world body and its partners to continue providing cross-border humanitarian assistance "at the necessary scale and in a principled manner that allows engagement with all parties for the purposes of seeking humanitarian access and that safeguards the UN's operational independence."

The consent reaffirmed by Syria in recent days provides a basis for the UN and its partners to lawfully conduct cross-border humanitarian operations through Bab al-Hawa.

Guterres also welcomed Syria's extension of its authorization for the United Nations to use the Bab al-Salam and al-Ra'ee border crossings for an additional three months.

The two crossings, also on the Turkish border, were opened for an initial period of three months in the aftermath of the February earthquakes that struck Syria and Türkiye. The authorization has been renewed several times.

Guterres also welcomed the Syrian government's consent to cross the lines within Syria at Sarmada and Saraqib for the delivery of assistance for the next six months.