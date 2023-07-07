UN Chief: “Haitian People Are Trapped in a Living Nightmare”

"I appeal to the world to extend a lifeline of support..."

On Thursday, António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, urged the international community to take action to ease the suffering of the Haitian people.

"The people of Haiti need action to address urgent humanitarian needs," Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters.

"I appeal to the world to extend a lifeline of support and fill that financial gap without delay," he said.

"The Haitian people are trapped in a living nightmare. Humanitarian conditions are beyond appalling," Guterres said, adding that brutal gangs have a stranglehold on the people of Haiti.

Furthermore, Guterres called on UN Security Council members and relevant potential contributing countries to "act now" to create the conditions for the deployment of a multinational force to assist the Haitian National Police.

According to Guterres, the UN humanitarian response plan, which requires 720 million U.S. dollars to help more than 3 million people in Haiti, is only 23 percent funded.

He also urged all social and political actors in Haiti to accelerate their efforts toward a desperately needed political solution.

While underscoring the need to take simultaneous actions, Guterres said that the conditions are desperate, but solutions are possible in Haiti.

"We cannot forget the Haitian people. The world must step up," he said.