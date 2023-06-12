UN Chief Condemns Attack on Peacekeepers in Mali

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, said Guterres condemned the attack on a patrol of UN mission task in Mali; the attack killed a UN peacekeeper representative.

"The secretary-general recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric also said that Guterres asked the transition authorities in Mali not to spare any effort to identify the perpetrators of the attack in order for them to be taken immediately to justice.

According to Dujarric statement, on Friday, 7 km from the mission's base in Ber, in the Timbuktu region, a patrol of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was hit by an improvised explosive device explosion and fallowed by direct small arms fire.

UPDATE 1 - One of the 8 injured peacekeepers succumbed to his injuries following the 9 June attack of our patrol in the #Timbuktu region, near #Ber town. Deepest condolences to the families of the fallen #peacekeepers����. Our thoughts are with the 7 injured colleagues. pic.twitter.com/9jkLE4xUCl — MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) June 11, 2023

"The secretary-general pays tribute to the determination and the courage of peacekeepers, who continue to implement their mandates in extremely challenging circumstances in support of the people of Mali," said Dujarric’s statement.

“This tragic loss is a stark reminder of the risks that our peacekeepers face while working tirelessly to bring stability and peace to the people of Mali”, El-Ghassim Wane, head of MINUSMA, said.

“MINUSMA reaffirms its commitment to the people of Mali and its determination to continue its mission in supporting peace and stability in the country. The Mission will work closely with the Malian authorities to investigate the incident and bring the responsible individuals to justice,” Wane stated.

According to the UN, MINUSMA was established a decade ago due to the “rampant insecurity in the north of Mali and a failed military coup by extremist militants.”