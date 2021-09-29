UN Calls for Action Against Global Food Waste

The United Nations food agency revealed that 14 percent of all food produced globally goes to waste. According to FAO, more than 900 million people suffer food insecurity, despite the high level of food wastage.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Environment Program (UNEP) led the celebration of the International Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day on Wednesday.

According to FAO, at around 15:55 local time, an event will be held to adopt integrated approaches to reduce food loss and waste, based on actions by all countries to maximize the use of food.

According to the entity's statement, it is urgent to implement technological initiatives, innovative solutions, including e-commerce platforms, mobile food processing systems, and food quality and good practices around this issue.

It also warned that while some people have food security, "an astonishing 811,000,000 people suffering from hunger and the additional 132,000,000 threatened by food and nutritional insecurity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic" have no guarantee of being able to feed themselves.

When food is wasted, the resources that went into producing it are also wasted.



Moreover, the text pointed out that about 14 percent of the world's food is lost between harvest and retail. In turn, in 2019, 17 percent of the total food available to consumers ended up in the garbage cans of homes, restaurants and other services.

These losses include the resources used to produce them, including water, land, energy, labor, and capital. There is even an environmental cost in the process of producing these foods, the report says.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen will give opening remarks at the event, followed by an expert panel discussion on how to reduce loss and waste to improve food systems performance.