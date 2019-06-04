UN Assembly President Espinosa Should Lead OAS: Antigua PM

Antigua and Barbuda is ready to throw its support behind U.N. General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa if she decides to run for OAS Secretary General.

United Nations General Assembly (PGA) president, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, would provide better leadership to the Organization of American States than current OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Tuesday.

During the dedication of the U.N. Office for Project Services Science and Innovation Park, Browne took to the stage to praise Espinosa on her accomplishments and support to the Caribbean and Latin American countries.

“Presently we have a problem within the OAS. We have a Secretary-General who is an authority unto himself. He’s destroying all the rules of the OAS, undermining all of the values of the OAS and I want to signal to all the countries in this hemisphere that perhaps the best person to hold that office at this time is none other than Maria Espinosa,” he said, praising the Ecuadorean diplomat sitting in the audience.

“So, Madam President, I know that your tenure as the PGA will come to an end and I hope you will consider the offer of Antigua and Barbuda to nominate you jointly with the government of Ecuador to serve as the next Secretary-General of the OAS,” the Prime Minister said.

Antigua and Barbuda is ready to throw its support behind Espinosa in order to “get somebody sensible with the skills, with the emotional intelligence and someone who is obviously uniting in her discourse to bring the entire hemisphere together rather than having the present divisive situation that exists at the OAS,” Browne added.

Last month, Almagro sided with the United States, once again, condemning the first attempts of Venezuela’s government to dialogue with its opposition to resolve their domestic issues, calling Norway’s efforts to mediate the meeting “wrong.”

Opting instead to throw his support behind violent militarized interventions in countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Panama.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande was elected President of the 74th UN General Assembly, to replace Espinosa. Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York.

Still, the likelihood of Ecuadorean politician and former foreign minister, Espinosa, winning her country’s support to run for OAS president is slim. Currently, the U.N. General Assembly President is battling political persecution, with mounting allegations of “irregularities” surrounding the manner in which she obtained citizenship for WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange.