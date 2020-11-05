UN Asks to Protect Palestinian Harvesters From Israeli Settlers

Olive harvesting is a culturally important activity for the Palestinian population as it brings together families on festive days.

The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other international NGOs on Thursday call on the Israeli authorities to protect Palestinian olive pickers from violence by Israeli settlers living in the West Bank.

As of October 7, the OCHA has recorded 33 incidents where Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians or damaged their trees or produce. At least 25 Palestinians were injured, over 1,000 olive trees were burned or damaged, and large amounts of produce were stolen.

The Israeli authorities allow Palestinians to reach their farmland near Israeli settlements just a few days during the entire season, citing the need to prevent friction with settlers.

“This not only undermines the productivity of the trees and Palestinian farmers’ ability to harvest them, but also cannot prevent settlers from vandalizing trees when the farmers are away,” the OCHA explained.

Regarding the conflicts between Palestinians and settlers, the Israeli army intervened by firing tear gas and rubber bullets, which caused injuries to Palestinian farmers and forced them to abandon the olive groves.

Palestinian old man cries after the Israeli settlers cut down 300 olive trees in the village of Jab'ah near Hebron.

Humanitarian organizations also denounce that Israel has rejected most requests from Palestinians to collect on the lands that remained on the other side of the separation wall. During the pandemic, however, Israel relaxed some bureaucratic procedures to avoid the massive attendance of people at the offices where permits are processed.

"Settler violence and access restrictions undermine the security and livelihoods of many Palestinians, which is more concerning than ever during the current economic crisis," the OCHA said, adding that olive harvesting is an economically and culturally important activity for the Palestinian population as it brings together families on festive harvest days.

Human rights defenders called upon the government of Israel “to abide by its obligations under international law to facilitate timely and sufficient access of Palestinians to their olive groves, to protect Palestinians and their property from violence, damage, and theft, to ensure Israeli Security Forces protect farmers, and to hold perpetrators of crimes accountable."