UN Allotted More Than 1M Dollars in Support for SA Floods

The United Nations has a budget of 1.3 million dollars in support of communities in KwaZulu-Natal which have been affected by floods.

In light of the damage caused to KwaZulu-Natal by the recent floods, the UN in South Africa has allocated 1.3 million dollars to support KZN's government, destinated for the response in the hardest-hit communities.

On Thursday, Ayodele Odusola, acting resident coordinator and head of the UN in SA, said that "the floods, compounded by the ongoing socio-economic challenges facing the people of South Africa, is both an opportunity and ultimatum for us all. It is a clear sign that the impact of climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time."

She continued to say that "since the destruction caused by the floods, UN agencies have been working closely with government departments to provide support to the affected communities." Communities in KZN have been recently hit by floods, which have been described as one of the worst natural disasters suffered by the province in recent years. The disaster has caused the death of 430 lives, besides damages to infrastructure, resulting in the displacement of thousands of people.

It is expected that South African government departments work along with the UN to establish several recovery activities in the most affected communities in the coming weeks. UN programs will be integrated with the existing sector plans of the Provincial Disaster Risk Coordination structures, as well as the inclusion of its reporting into current structures.

KZN isn’t the only province at risk – 35 000 dwellings in Tshwane are below the indicative flood line.



At the end of the work to be carried out by the intergovernmental organization, which is expected to take three months, a report will be passed to the provincial government.

Sihle Zikalala, regional Premier, embraced the support provided by the UN in SA, saying that the province was grateful for such action.

"Thank you for the network that has been established and the resources that you have mobilized to assist us. This has been a very painful experience and the worst catastrophe we have seen, so the support you have brought is welcomed," he said.