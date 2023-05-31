UN Allocates 18 Mln USD to Address Food Security in Yemen

"...to provide aid to an estimated 80% of the population..."

On Tuesday, UN humanitarians reported that 18 million U.S. dollars were allocated to provide assistance to over 17 million people who are experiencing elevated levels of food insecurity in Yemen.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocation aims to provide aid to an estimated 80% of the population.

Official data states that factors such as armed conflict, economic shocks, and climate change are the leading cause of rising malnutrition rates in Yemen.

According to a recent analysis conducted by the United Nations, there is a significant impact on children who are under the age of five due to the increasing rates of malnutrition, as noted OCHA. The 4.3 billion-dollar 2023 appeal for Yemen is currently just over 24 percent funded.

"This allocation from the CERF will allow humanitarian agencies and partners to support people in the governorates of Hajjah, Al Hodeidah and Ta'iz," OCHA said.

According to the government statistics, such governorates are among the most vulnerable and affected by food insecurity and malnutrition.

Since late 2014, a military conflict has been ongoing in Yemen. The hostilities have resulted in a humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger.