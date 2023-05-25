UN: 8.5 Mln USD for Cyclone Victims in Madagascar

"We launched humanitarian projects to support 335,000 people in the most vulnerable areas"

On Wednesday, the United Nations allocated a sum of 8. 5 million U.S. dollars in order to provide assistance to the 335,000 people residing in the worst-hit areas by storms in Madagascar.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), they are working with the government to continue aiding the southeastern region of the island nation, which was severely hit by cyclonic activities in the preceding and current year.

"We launched humanitarian projects to support 335,000 people in the most vulnerable areas," OCHA said, while adding, "These projects have been made possible by an 8.5 million U.S. dollar allocation from our Central Emergency Response Fund, which allows us to tackle crises outside of the global spotlight."

According to the humanitarian office, the communities being benefit by the projects experienced successive emergencies.

Lancement des projets conjoints répondant à la crise humanitaire aiguë dans le Grand Sud-Est de Madagascar par @IssaSanogoUN et @BngrcMada , 8,5 millions $ mobilisés Pour aider 335.000 personnes résidant dans les régions sévèrement affectées comme Vatovavy et Fitovinany.. pic.twitter.com/l0W0VboiJv — UN Madagascar (@UNMadagascar) May 24, 2023

Launch of joint projects responding to the acute humanitarian crisis in the Greater South-East of Madagascar by @IssaSanogoUN and @BngrcMada , $8.5 million mobilized To help 335,000 people residing in severely affected regions such as Vatovavy and Fitovinany.

The island of Madagascar was affected by tropical storm Cheneso during the month of January. Last year, tropical cyclones Batsirai and Emnati hit Madagascar.

According to OCHA, in the areas affected by the storms, over 870,000 people require assistance.

"This year, in support of the government, we have already reached 439,000 people with food, clean water, sanitation and hygiene support," the humanitarian office said.

OCHA has also said that the pre-existing 215 million U.S. dollar Flash Appeal for Madagascar is only 23 percent funded.