UN: 297 Orphans Evacuated From the Khartoum’s Mygoma Orphanage

"The International Committee for the Red Cross facilitated the evacuation of the children and dozens of caretakers"

On Thursday, according to a UN spokesperson's report, approximately 300 minors were relocated from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to a secure location within the country. They were staying in the Mygoma orphanage in Khartoum.

"The International Committee for the Red Cross facilitated the evacuation of the children and dozens of caretakers," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

According to reports, the number of child fatalities in Mygoma has reached a minimum count of 70 since the commencement of the Sudanese conflict on 15th April.

According to UNICEF, it endorses the process of rehabilitating and facilitating the preparation of the transit center, which is the new location where the orphans have been relocated by the Red Cross, and it is collaboratively engaged in partnering with authorities for the purpose of identifying suitable foster families who are willing to offer a safe and nurturing environment for the children.

"The safe movement of these incredibly vulnerable children to a place of safety offers a ray of light in the midst of the ongoing conflict in Sudan," said Mandeep O'Brien, UNICEF representative in Sudan.

في أوقات النزاع، يتحمل الأفراد الأكثر ضعفًا التبعات الأشد!

شاركت اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر في إجلاء 280 طفلًا و70 مقدم رعاية من دار أيتام في #الخرطوم تضرر بسبب القتال المشتعل إلى مكان آمن خارج العاصمة السودانية.https://t.co/agKyLLVuSP — ICRC Sudan (@ICRC_Sudan) June 8, 2023

In times of conflict, the most vulnerable individuals bear the greatest consequences! The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) participated in the evacuation of 280 children and 70 caregivers from an orphanage in #Khartoum damaged by the fighting to a safe place outside the Sudanese capital.

According to UNICEF, there exists an urgent requirement for life-sustaining humanitarian assistance among over 13. 6 million children in the country - a record-breaking figure.

UNICEF has also said that the repercussions of violence persistently jeopardize the prospects of families and children, resulting in the interruption of vital services and the closure, impairment, or obliteration of numerous health facilities.

UNICEF has recently released a statement calling for 838 million U.S. dollars to address the crisis.