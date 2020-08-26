UN: 10 Million Jobs in Jeopardy Within the Tourism Sector

As a result of a Tourism sector shock "unemployment in some countries could rise by more than 20 percentage points."

The Tourism sector could lose over 10 million jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) warned on Tuesday.

According to a UN report from January to May this year international tourist arrivals decreased by more than half and some $320 billion in exports from tourism were lost.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres explained that "the crisis is a major shock for developed economies, but for developing countries, it is an emergency, particularly for many small islands developing states and African countries."

"It is imperative that we rebuild tourism in a safe, equitable and climate friendly way."



-- @antonioguterres on the need to support the recovery of the tourism sector, following devastating losses due to #COVID19. https://t.co/QswSypzhe4 pic.twitter.com/A1RPqWwFVd — United Nations (@UN) August 25, 2020

Moreover, the organizations warn that about 120 million jobs within the tourism sector are currently at risk as this economic activity employs one in ten people on Earth and is a pillar in productivity chains worldwide.

As some countries decided to relax traveling restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN warns that it is imperative to rebuild the tourism sector. However "it must be in a way that is safe, equitable and climate-friendly."

Particularly the study highlights that as a result of a Tourism sector shock "unemployment in some countries could rise by more than 20 percentage points."

Furthermore, the report alerts that women, youths, and migrant workers with limited or no access to social protection, are among the most vulnerable to the impact of COVID-19 on tourism. Women alone represent 54 percent of the Tourism workforce.

"It is imperative that we rebuild tourism in a safe, equitable and climate friendly way."



-- @antonioguterres on the need to support the recovery of the tourism sector, following devastating losses due to #COVID19. https://t.co/QswSypzhe4 pic.twitter.com/A1RPqWwFVd — United Nations (@UN) August 25, 2020





