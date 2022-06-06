UK’s Johnson Wins No-confidence Vote, Saves Premiership For Now

Boris Johnson wins a confidence vote of Tory MPs by 211 to 148. It means that for now he will stay in his job as prime minister. The high vote against him surprises observers.

Johnson has been dogged for months by "partygate" scandals involving him and his staff at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. In April, he received a fine from the British police for attending one of the alcohol-fueled parties, making him the first sitting prime minister in British history to be penalized for breaking the law.