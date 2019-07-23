UK Wants European Force to Police Persian Gulf

“Starting a conflict is easy, ending it would be impossible, it is important for everybody to realize, it is important for [new British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson to understand, that Iran does not seek confrontation."

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has called for a European led naval force to police the gulf and counter "piracy", meanwhile, Tehran says they have drones above the waters and are monitoring all movements in their territorial waters.

“We will now seek to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to support safe passage of both crew and cargo in this vital region," said Hunt, as he called for the task force to begin policing waters close to Iran despite the fact that Europe has no sovereignty over the area.

The comments came as tensions rise following Iran’s seizure of a British tanker, and a British seizure of an Iranian tanker as it passed through Gibraltar. Iran has also asserted its influence over the Gulf by pointing out that they have a number of drones already monitoring movements.

Iranian Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi spoke to state media saying; “Our drones monitor their ships and warships from their entry moment and the monitoring process continues until they sail into the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Their behavior in the Persian Gulf, which is part of our identity and our backyard, is fully under watch based on international law and aviation regulations.”

Nevertheless, despite increasing tensions, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif reached out to U.K.'s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Whilst on a state visit to Nicaragua, Zarif congratulated Johnson on his appointment, while appealing for peace, saying; “Starting a conflict is easy, ending it would be impossible, it is important for everybody to realize, it is important for [new British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson to understand, that Iran does not seek confrontation."