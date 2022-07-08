UK: Tom Tugendhat Launches Bid to Replace Boris Johnson

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs committee, has officially announced his bid to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs committee, on Thursday became the first contender to officially launch his candidacy to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

"I have served before, in the Army and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call again as prime minister. It's time for a clean start, it's time for a renewal," Tugendhat said in an article published in the British newspaper Telegraph.

According to the British official, the constant increase in the cost of living has become a national security problem in the country. In addition, he believes it is necessary to increase the number of police officers to curb crime in the European country.

Who will replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister? - via @FT https://t.co/0MlxnhKrFi — Rodolfo Padilla ® (@Rodolfo_Padilla) July 7, 2022

Regarding taxes, Tugendhat considers them too high and claims that workers and employers do not earn enough to pay them.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, three years after his triumphant rise to power. He also announced that he will continue to serve as UK Prime Minister until his replacement is elected and has said that he will support his future successor "as far as possible".