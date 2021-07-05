UK To Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions Starting July 19

The Prime Minister warned that daily cases could reach 50 000 per day by the July 19 deadline.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions from July 19, including wearing face masks in public spaces and limiting the number of people who can gather indoors. This, amid a spike in cases and a high death toll.

"We must reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths from Covid," the Prime Minister said, noticing that the country "will have to live with COVID-19 like flu," a statement that mesmerized the public opinion as cases have soared by 73 percent in a week.

���� New UK health minister saying COVID is like flu. Same position 18 months into the pandemic. �� We didn’t have to vaccinate the entire adult population against flu, or do mass community testing, or have lockdowns bc hospitals full. I don’t understand this analogy. https://t.co/2w15dwpuYE — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) July 4, 2021

From July 19 nightclubs will reopen and there will be no limitations on the number of people attending weddings and funerals. Moreover, the prime minister warned that daily cases could reach 50 000 per day by the 19 July deadline.

However, the national test, trace, and isolate system will continue operating and the authorities warned that restrictions could be restored if appears a variant that cannot be tackled with the current vaccines.