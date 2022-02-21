UK: To Lift All COVID Restrictions

On Monday, Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, disclosed that coronavirus measures would end in England effective Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, the lifting of pandemic restrictions ruled that people who have the virus will no longer be required to self-isolate, though they will still be advised to stay at home. From April 1, the universal and free availability of coronavirus testing will end.

“Restrictions pose a heavy toll on our economy, our society, our mental well-being,” said Johnson. “We do not need to pay that cost any longer.” Johnson’s announcement comes following the decrease of daily reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths relating to the disease. He has been criticized by some who consider he is moving too fast.

The easing of virus rules has been demanded by members of the ruling Conservative Party, upon whom his premiership depends. Johnson said the government would keep a close surveillance capability and that more variants can’t be ruled out. He noted that the current vaccine protection is enough to drop legal restrictions. He called the shift of emphasis “balanced, sensible, proportionate.”

“Let us learn to live with this virus. It is time that we got our confidence back,” Johnson said. The Conservative Party leader expects the new ruled announcement helps the government shift the focus.

After the United Kingdom recorded more than 161 000 Covid deaths, with the second-highest fatality toll after Russia, Ministers have been criticized for their decision.