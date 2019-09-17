UK´s Supreme Court Will Rule on Johnson's Suspension of Parliament

The top court will decide if PM Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful

The hearings regarding British Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s suspension of Parliament began onTuesday in front of the U.K.'s highest court and their decision could be essential for the future of the country, The Guardian reported.

Lawyers challenging the suspension argued that Johnson's advice to Queen Elizabeth II was illegal since it intended to prevent legislators from being an obstacle in the Brexit process, which he has promised to complete by October 31st, with or without a divorce deal, says the BBC.

On the other hand, the leader denies these accusations and will try to prove in front of the eleven judges that he was merely trying to pass a new legislative agenda; therefore, the shutdown is necessary.

Just last week, the Scottish Supreme Court ruled against Johnson; however, the High Court of England and Wales had done the opposite before. The final decision therefore falls on the eleven Lords and Ladies of the Supreme Court. Lady Hale, its president, said this Tuesday that this case will not decide how and when the U.K. leaves the EU.

Gina Miller, business woman and campaigner presenting one of the cases said before the first hearing, said this is clearly a dramatic overreach of executive power. Her lawyer, Lord Pannick, argues the term of five weeks for the suspension is clear evidence that the motives given by Johnson are not true. It is essential that he can prove the actions to be justifiable or the case will be dismissed.

The hearings will extend until Thursday and a decision is expected for Friday.