UK Retires Diplomatic Staff From Ukraine

The United Kingdom has started to withdraw its diplomatic staff from Ukraine.

According to the British Foreign Ministry, the United Kingdom started to gradually withdraw its diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, amid the exacerbation of tensions between the NATO-Russia relationship.

The announcement stated that the British embassy in Kiev would remain open despite the decision and would continue accomplishing its essential tasks.

The statement on the withdrawal of the diplomatic staff and relatives released on Monday by the British FM follows a similar one issued by Washington last weekend.

The UK and its allies in NATO alleged accusations on Russia planning an invasion to Ukraine, whose government has requested to integrate the military bloc.

Washington disclosed the Kremlin has sent more than 100,000 troops to build-up near the Ukrainian border, but the Russian government denied the accusations of planning an attack.

On Sunday the Russian embassy in London called on the British government to contribute real diplomatic efforts to European security, instead of continuing its accusations about the tensions around Ukraine.