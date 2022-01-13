UK: Prince Andrew Loses Military Titles and Royal Patronages

According to a Buckingham Palace announcement, Prince Andrew has lost his military titles and royal patronages, which have been restored to Queen Elizabeth as he faces a civil lawsuit in the U.S. related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” indicated the statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The measure was taken given the failure of Prince Andrew’s lawyers in persuading a U.S. judge to dismiss the sex-abuse lawsuit against the royal on a technicality. The accusations were made by Virginia Giuffre, who says Prince Andrew engaged her in sexual activities back in 2001 when she was a minor.

She states she was trafficked by the late pedophile billionaire Epstein and his convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to the British royal for sex.

Prince Andrew denied the accusations; he underlined in a 2019 interview that he did not recall ever having met her. However, a public photo taken in London shows the prince with his hand around Giuffre’s waist.

“We are particularly upset and angry that Prince Andrew remains a member of the armed forces and continues to hold military titles, positions, and ranks, including that of Vice-Admiral of the Royal Navy,” said more than 150 military veterans petitioned, requesting by letter to Queen Elizabeth to strip her son of his honorary military roles.