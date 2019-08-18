UK Journalist, Activist Owen Jones Attacked by Far-Right

Columnist of The Guardian and leftist activist Owen Jones was attacked by a group of far-right men outside of a London pub.

Jones called the attack a “premeditated assault” as he was kicked, punched thrown to the ground by a group of men.

“We were about 30 metres away, saying goodbye to each other, when four men charged directly towards me: one of them karate kicked my back, threw me to the ground, started kicking me in the head and back, while my friends tried to drag them off, and were punched trying to defend me. It was clearly a premeditated attack and I was their target. They all attacked me and only assaulted my friends when they tried to defend me,” Jones said.

What happened - to be clear - is they spotted me in the pub, waited for us to leave, and then launched their attack when we were away from the pub - it was planned, not a random attack. https://t.co/aPyI4Flpjm — Owen Jones�� (@OwenJones84) August 17, 2019

He also said that he had been repeatedly targeted in the streets by far-right people in the past who physically assaulted him and subjected him to homophobic abuse. After the latest incident, he involved the police.

Jones blamed the attack on “the rise of an emboldened far-right, which is increasingly violent, and targeting minorities and people on the left” and added that “they are being radicalised by mainstream politicians and a disturbingly large segment of the mainstream media.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack saying, “I send my solidarity to Owen Jones and his friends who were attacked last night. Owen believes it was politically motivated, and we know the far right is on the march in our country. An attack on a journalist is an attack on free speech and our fundamental values.”

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of the Guardian and Observer also slammed the incident.

“We deplore the outrageous attack on Owen Jones that took place late last night. Violent assaults on journalists or activists have no place in a democratic society,” she said.

Labour MP Diane Abbott also showed solidarity with Jones.

“Shocking to hear about this attack on you & your friends. The times we live in are increasingly dark and dangerous. You have all my love & support. Solidarity,” she said. ​​​​​​​