UK Defense Minister Targeted by an Impostor Ukrainian PM

On Thursday, UK Defense Minister was targeted by an impostor alleging be the Ukrainian PM.

The British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, received a call, targetted by an impostor who claimed to be the Ukrainian PM. After the incident, Wallace ordered an inquiry.

Wallace commented on his Twitter account about the incident saying: "today, an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious, I terminated the call."

The UK diplomat blamed Russian for the events. "No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion, and dirty tricks can distract from Russia's human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt. "According to sources close to him, the UK Defense Minister immediately the video call of the impostor was over, he ordered the inquiry to figure out how the 10 minutes to call was allowed to happen.

The British Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel indicated she was also targetted. "This also happened to me earlier this week," Patel posted on Twitter. "Pathetic attempt at such difficult times to divide us. We stand with Ukraine."

In the meantime, as Wallace was visited Poland, he announced that the UK would position a missile defense system in Poland as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He disclosed that the appropriate personnel would be sent, alongside the Sky Sabre medium-range anti-air missile system.

He appointed that these actions "will help protect her airspace from any further aggression from Russia."