The British funding's beneficiaries have been promoting 243 projects whose details remain hidden from the public. The results of their actions, however, are reported quarterly to the U.K.embassy in Caracas.

Declassified UK journalists revealed that the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) awarded £ 450,000 to “Transparencia Venezuela”, an organization using the fight against corruption as a front to support the destabilizing actions that opposition politician Juan Guaido has been carrying out against the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

The money transfer started in 2019 when the FCDO awarded £250,000 for the creation of an "anti-corruption coalition." Subsequently, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration granted a further £200,000 to Transparencia Venezuela.

"The coalition is run by some of the country's most outspoken individuals and groups opposed to Maduro's leftist government," independent outlet Daily Maverick recalled.

"The U.K. and U.S. governments recognize opposition figure Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and have openly sought to remove Maduro from office," it added.

Under the pretext of the quest for a "real transformation" in Venezuela, the anti-revolutionary coalition has been promoting 243 projects whose results are reported quarterly to the British embassy in Caracas.

Due to this procedure, details on who the exact beneficiaries of the U.K. funding are, as well as information on what their specific activities are, remain unknown.

In response to recent information release requests, however, the British authorities were forced to say that, for security reasons, they are “withholding details of those organizations we are supporting inside Venezuela,” as reported by the Daily Maverick.