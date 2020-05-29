US: Trumps Break Off Ties With WHO

After weeks of accusing it about the way they performed during the COVID-19 outbreak, and also blaming China for the virus, U.S President Donald Trump decided to terminate his country's relationship with the World Health Organization on Friday.

In a speech given at the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump took an anti-China stance. "I'm here today to talk about our relationship with China, and to take new measures to protect U.S. citizens security and prosperity," he began saying. "China's pattern of misconduct is well known. For decades they've ripped off the U.S. as no one has before."

He also accused the WHO to be under China's total control despite saying that China "only pays 40 million dollars per year, compare to what the U.S. has been paying, what is approximately 450 million dollars a year," he complained.

"We have detailed the reforms to make, and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act. Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms we will be today terminating our relationship with the WHO and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," Trump said.

On this line, he also announced he's willing to take steps to secure U.S. university research, to make the U.S. independent in science issues, aloof the global health body.