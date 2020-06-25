US: State Department Acts As Watchdog On Human Trafficking

Human trafficking increased amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Thursday statements.

The annual U.S. State Department Trafficking Report pointed to several countries as the worst offenders and refurbished a list about this particular, known as Tier 3.

The U.S government, self-proclaimed human trafficking watchdog, despite this, the country has been accused repeatedly of evils such as forced migrant labor, human trafficking, sexual exploitation of children, and domestic servitude.

According to the report, Afghanistan and Nicaragua joined the compilation of countries that failed to meet minimum U.S. anti-trafficking standards, a unilateral scale to "measure" which nation violates Human Rights.

The Trafficking in Persons Report is the gold standard for countless stakeholders around the world to combat human trafficking. We'll continue to bring governments to the table and call on them to make the fight to #EndTrafficking a priority. pic.twitter.com/voGtEOvmtH — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 25, 2020

“Instability and lack of access to critical services caused by the pandemic mean that the number of people vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers is rapidly growing,” Pompeo said, regarding U.S pleadings on China's alleged use of foreign workforces.

In Pompeo's words, China is one of the tops countries on the list for the "Chinese Communist Party and its state-owned enterprises often force citizens to work in horrendous conditions on Belt and Road projects.”

Other nations as Hong Kong, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, were downgraded to the report’s “Tier 2 Watch List,” that includes those countries whose governments do not fully comply with the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000's minimum standards but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with them.

Regarding Tier 3, countries included could face restrictions on U.S. non-humanitarian, non-trade-related assistance, a decision that would have to be taken by U.S President Donald Trump.

This is not the first time the United States unilaterally decides who to add to a list where human rights are violated, while always ignoring calls to address its own issues.