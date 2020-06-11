US: Biden Fears Trump's Games In November

According to the Democrat, the current President might try to steal the elections.

Donald Trump would be escorted out of the White House by the military if he loses November's election but refuses to leave office, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stressed on Thursday.

"It's my greatest concern, my single greatest concern: This president is going to try to steal this election," Biden said.

Biden pointed out that Trump's opposition to mail-in voting is one of the most worrying aspects, and that there will be lawyers present as observers at polling stations so Republicans can't try to suppress the vote.

Ignore the polls. We can't take anything for granted this November — the stakes are simply too high.



Register to vote: https://t.co/Hy8C4mIL2M



Donate: https://t.co/BpHN3x7cbq



Volunteer: https://t.co/pTOKTUQT4t



Let's get to work. https://t.co/gI5KfaGsYI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 10, 2020

On May 24, Trump tweeted that mail-in voting would be susceptible to fraud. "The United States cannot have all Mail-In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries, and "force" people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee is OK, when necessary. Trying to use COVID for this Scam!" he posted then.

Biden's comments of Trump's being escorted out came after former senior military officials criticized the way the President dealt with nationwide protests over police brutality, warning that the U.S military would intervene if Trump refused November results. "I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch," the Democratic candidate pointed out.