Typhoon Vamco Devastates the Philipines

At least 11 people have died while thousands are evacuated in Manila, Philipines, after Typhoon Vamco hit the main island of Luzon, authorities reported on Thursday.

It is estimated that 1.9 million households lack power in the capital as well as nearby provinces. This, as the country still struggles to recover from the impact of Typhoon Goni in the first week of November.

“It’s critical to quickly begin rebuilding and help people recover after a devastating typhoon, but these non-stop storms are slamming our communities during a deadly pandemic, making this one of the most complicated disaster responses ever,” Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon warned in a statement.

The 525th Engineer Combat Battalion under the 51st Engineer

The 525th Engineer Combat Battalion under the 51st Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army deployed Urban Search and Rescue Teams in affected areas of Marikina, Rizal, and some parts of Quezon.

Vamco is the sixth storm to hit the southeast country in five weeks and the 21 typhoons in 2020. Its sustained winds reached 130 km per hour with gusts of up to 200 km.

The Coast Guard reported that it has deployed over 20 rescue teams in Manila and neighboring provinces. This as almost 200.000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas.

Today, the Philippines ' Disaster Information service reported that typhoon Ulysses, currently over the national territory, is forecasted to leave the country tomorrow morning. This, as security forces rescued three individuals trapped in their homes after a river overflowed due to Ulysses heavy rains.

