'Two Young Black Men' Killed in a Church Shooting in Florida

A 15-year-old boy and an adult male were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a juvenile were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At least two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a shooting that took place at a funeral in Riviera Beach, Florida, police said.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, the shooting happened after a funeral around 2:30 p.m. at Victory City Church, a predominantly black church, in the West Palm Beach suburb.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult male were pronounced dead at the scene while a woman and a juvenile were taken to the hospital for treatment.

For his part, the senior pastor of the Victory City Church, Tywuante D. Lupoe, said in a Facebook post that the congregation is mourning the loss of "two young black men."

"We solicit the prayers of the saints today as we morn the loss of two young black men to a senseless shooting after a funeral held here at the church," he wrote.

He urged all members of his congregations to pray for the victims' families.

Eyewitnesses earlier shared alleged footage that shows the area on lockdown, with police and rescue vehicles swarming the scene.

#BREAKING Riviera Beach Police responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Avenue E and West 20th Street. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/3qvQaR89jJ — Richie Pergolizzi / WPTV NBC 5 (@rpergolizzi) February 1, 2020

​Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, as no suspects have reportedly been apprehended.

However, the incident occurred one day after a man was fatally shot in the same area, local media said earlier.