Two Palestinian Minors Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank

As a result of separate clashes, this Friday, 14 Adel Ibrahim Daoud and 17 Mahdi Ladaouda were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, these incidents come just two days after Israeli forces killed a 21-year-old Palestinian during an operation in the town of Deir al-Hatab in Nablus, northern West Bank.

This Friday, a Palestinian Ministry statement reported that gunshot wounds killed 14-year-old Adel Dawoud to the head in clashes with Israeli troops in the village of Al Bireen, near the town of Qalqilya.

Separately, the Ministry reported the death of 17-year-old Mahdi Ladaouda today by Israeli bullets in a village near Ramallah.

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned these incidents as "continuing crimes of the Israeli occupation" (...) "an extension of the ongoing violations and executions against the Palestinian population."

İsrail işgal güçleri bugün iki Filistinli çocuğu katletti!



Kalkiliye'de 14 yaşındaki Adel İbrahim Davud, Ramallah'ta ise Mehdi Muhammed Ledado vurularak öldürüldü. pic.twitter.com/TJEWzh8j90 — Emre Orman ���� (@eemreorman) October 7, 2022

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank so far in 2022.

Since early this year, Israel has stepped up its military incursions into the occupied territory, where clashes with the Israeli army occur on an almost daily basis.

The Israeli military occupation of the West Bank is one of the longest in recent history. Israel took control of this territory in the 1967 Six-Day War.