Two Ecuadorian Ministers Resign From President Lasso’s Cabinet

Two Ecuadorian ministers announced on Thursday that they had decided to quit their posts in the government led by President Guillermo Lasso. The two outgoing ministers are Juan Carlos Bermeo, minister of energy and non-renewable natural resources, and Bernarda Ordonez, minister-ranking head of the Human Rights Secretariat.

The announcement of resignations, which took place just two days after Defence Minister Luis Hernandez submitted his resignation, came one month before the Lasso-led government completed its first year in office.

The Ecuadorian presidency confirmed the resignations of Bermeo and Ordonez. Diego Ordonez, an Ecuadorian presidential adviser, told the local television station "Ecuavisa" that there was no cabinet crisis. He said that the resignations were part of a process to strengthen the nation's governing team.



Bermeo, who had served in the cabinet for ten months, said it was time for him to return to his private professional activities. In the letter of resignation, Bermeo noted that the ministry in his charge had managed to cement the pillars of management in the energy, hydrocarbon and mining sectors.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | La Secretaría General de Comunicación de la Presidencia informa cambios importantes en el Gabinete del Gobierno Nacional. pic.twitter.com/IKLvBrzlHF — Comunicación Ecuador (@ComunicacionEc) April 28, 2022

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION | The General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency reports important changes in the Cabinet of the National Government.

According to official sources, Bermeo could be replaced by Xavier Vera, who currently serves as vice minister of mines. Meanwhile, Ordonez gave up the presidency of the Board of Directors of the Technical Agency for Social Rehabilitation, a governmental organ responsible for making public policies in the area.

Ordonez's resignation comes when the South American country's prison system has been going through a severe crisis characterized by ongoing prison riots since 2021, in which dozens of prisoners had been killed in clashes between rival gangs.

On April 26, Luis Lara was immediately appointed to replace Hernandez as defense minister.