Twitter Removed 70,000 Accounts Linked To the QAnon Movement

U.S. far-right groups would be preparing a national uprising and a new siege of the Capitol.

Twitter on Monday announced that it permanently suspended 70,000 accounts associated with the far-right conspiracy movement QAnon, which supports outgoing President Donald Trump.

These accounts shared harmful content associated with QAnon on a massive scale and were mainly dedicated to the propagation of its conspiracy theory.

QAnon gained public notoriety recently after the release of images from the Capitol seizure, where a person dressed in a fur hat and a horn was seen.

This movement claims that the Republican politician is waging a secret war against a worldwide liberal sect of satanic pedophiles.

The @FBI @DHSgov @DeptofDefense @DCPoliceDept @CapitolPolice must subpoena the phone records of Lauren Boebert



It certainly appears that she was providing location information to the Capitol insurrectionists pic.twitter.com/EL0WT97IGx — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) January 12, 2021

The social network began a purge of messages that could incite political violence with the permanent suspension of Trump's account on Friday, after he posted tweets encouraging the delegitimization of the presidential election. Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitch also decided to suspend Trump's account indefinitely.

"Plans for future armed protests are proliferating on Twitter and elsewhere, including a second attack on the Capitol on January 17, 2021," Twitter warned.

Trump used this social network to interact daily with 88 million daily subscribers. In recent days, some European leaders rejected the Republican politician's account, arguing that the decision came as a result of a corporate choice and not as a consequence of a legal regulatory framework.