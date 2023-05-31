Turkmenistan & Iran Sign 5 Cooperation Agreements And 3 MoUs

"...Raisi stated that the signing of these documents is indicative of the two nations’ determination..."

On Tuesday, Iran and Turkmenistan signed five agreements and three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at improving cooperation in various areas, as reported by the official news agency, IRNA.

As per the report, the agreements were signed in Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The documents highlighted an emphasis on collaboration between the respective parties across a number of industries, including transportation, the establishment of international passageways, energy and electricity trading, agriculture, education, and investment.

During a press conference after the signing ceremony, Raisi stated that the signing of these documents is indicative of the two nations’ determination and desire to expand political, economic, and cultural connections on a bilateral level.

Raisi also called for an increase of mutual collaboration regarding water, electricity, and transportation, in addition to the advancement of the exchange of technical and engineering services in the agriculture sector.

According to Raisi, Iran and Turkmenistan decided to bolster cooperation in both regional and trans-regional entities, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In the press conference, Berdimuhamedow asserted that the relationship between Iran and Turkmenistan is "friendly and brotherly", and expressed Turkmenistan’s commitment to fortifying such connections.